Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Additional auto insurance companies could leave Alberta without system reforms: DBRS

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2024 1:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Aviva Direct and Sonnet pulling auto insurance from Alberta'
Aviva Direct and Sonnet pulling auto insurance from Alberta
WATCH ABOVE (July 4, 2024): Sonnet and Aviva subsidiary S&Y have announced plans to phase out their auto insurance businesses in Alberta.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A major global credit rating agency says Alberta must come up with a “clear long-term solution” to its auto insurance woes or additional insurers will depart the province.

DBRS Morningstar says it believes other insurers may follow on the heels of Sonnet and Aviva subsidiary S&Y, both of which recently announced plans to phase out their auto insurance businesses in Alberta.

DBRS adds that even those who don’t have plans to exit the market may be implementing cost-saving measures that are reducing the accessibility and availability of auto insurance in the province.

Click to play video: 'Alberta announces reforms to address high premiums for auto insurance'
Alberta announces reforms to address high premiums for auto insurance
Trending Now

Alberta’s auto insurers say they are struggling with claim costs that for many years have exceeded premiums collected in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

They say part of the problem are spiralling litigation costs in Alberta’s tort-based system, which allows collision victims who have sustained both minor and major injuries to sue the insurance company of the at-fault driver.

The Alberta government is currently reviewing auto insurance in the province with the goal of finding a “simpler, more affordable and stable insurance system.”

More on Lifestyle
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices