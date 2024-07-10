Menu

Weather

City of Winnipeg offers tips to beat the heat with extreme weather in the forecast

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 10, 2024 11:30 am
1 min read
Winnipeggers are warned to stay safe during the heat wave. View image in full screen
Winnipeggers are warned to stay safe during the heat wave. Global News
The City of Winnipeg is encouraging residents to stay cool in the coming days, with a heat wave in the forecast.

Municipal facilities like public libraries and leisure centres can be used as cooling areas during business hours, the city says, where Winnipeggers can get out of the heat and have access to water.

Pools and spray pads are also open, as are hydration stations across the city with clean drinking water.

The stations are located at the Bell Tower (470 Selkirk Ave.), the Broadway Neighbourhood Centre (185 Young St.), the southwest corner of Stella Avenue and Main Street (near Mount Carmel Clinic), the northeast corner of Princess Street and Henry Avenue (near Siloam Mission), the southeast corner of Roslyn Road and Osborne Street, 369 Furby St. (near Agape Table), the southeast corner of Maryland Street and Ellice Avenue (near the Spence Neighbourhood Association) and 190 Disraeli Fwy. (near N’Dinawemak).

The city is also encouraging Winnipeggers to stay hydrated at all times, and check on vulnerable family members and friends during extreme heat, as well as stay in the shade and make sure kids and pets aren’t left alone in closed vehicles or direct sunlight.

If you or anyone you know is feeling the effects of heat-stroke, you’re asked to call 911.

The forecast for the rest of the week will remain in the high 20s C, with Thursday and Friday both expected to exceed 30 C.

Summer heat preparation
