Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Hot Docs president leaving beleaguered film festival as it looks to forge ‘new path’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2024 10:38 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '8th Annual Hot Docs podcast festival is back'
8th Annual Hot Docs podcast festival is back
WATCH - 8th Annual Hot Docs podcast festival is back – Oct 18, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The beleaguered Hot Docs Film Festival says its president Marie Nelson is leaving her position after just one year.

Hot Docs says it’s proud of the work it did under Nelson’s leadership and the organization is looking to “forge a new path,” with an interim executive director at the helm.

Financial uncertainty forced Canada’s largest documentary film festival to temporarily close its flagship Toronto theatre in May and lay off staff for about three months.

Click to play video: 'Carpenter built tiny shelters for Toronto’s unhoused featured in ‘Someone Lives Here’ part of Hot Docs film festival'
Carpenter built tiny shelters for Toronto’s unhoused featured in ‘Someone Lives Here’ part of Hot Docs film festival
Trending Now

Hot Docs has said it’s facing a substantial operating deficit due to slow post-pandemic recovery, even though the 31st edition of the festival that wrapped in early May was considered a success.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, Nelson sent out a series of emails to audiences asking for financial support and warning that this year’s Hot Docs fest could be the last.

There was also a mass exodus of staff just before the announcement of the 2024 lineup, with departing programmers citing a “toxic workplace.”

More on Entertainment
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices