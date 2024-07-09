Menu

Canada

AFN forensic audit won’t happen after chiefs pass emergency resolution

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2024 4:53 pm
1 min read
Assembly of First Nations: Financial, leadership issues overshadow pressing concerns
The Assembly of First Nations has passed an emergency resolution that says a forensic audit of the advocacy body is “not warranted and should not be undertaken.”

Former national chief RoseAnne Archibald called for a forensic audit of the organization in 2022 over allegations of financial impropriety, a call that chiefs supported at the time.

In an emergency resolution Tuesday, chiefs voted against an audit, and instead directed the assembly to comply with the Canada Labour Code.

Assembly of First Nations election for next chief underway
The resolution also calls for the AFN to update all of its policies to ensure there are clear processes for contracting procedures and enforcement.

And chiefs also say the organization must impose strict compliance policies on the use of credit cards it issues.

An amendment that would have required those procedural changes to be completed within five years was voted down.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

