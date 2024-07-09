Menu

Crime

Second man faces murder charge in 2022 death that came after N.S. home invasion

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2024 2:47 pm
1 min read
Global News Morning Halifax: July 9
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers on Global Halifax.
A second man has been charged with the murder of a 64-year-old who died from injuries he sustained during a violent home invasion two years ago in southwestern Nova Scotia.

The RCMP laid the second-degree murder charge against 33-year-old Dillon Burton Deveau of Yarmouth, N.S., today in relation to the death of Vernon Doucet.

On Feb. 16, 2022, investigators responded to a report of a home invasion at Doucet’s home in Concession, N.S., about 50 kilometres south of Digby, N.S., and when they arrived found him severely injured.

Doucet died later in hospital and a murder investigation was opened.

Last month, 33-year-old Tyler Langford of Weymouth, N.S., was arrested and also charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Digby provincial court on July 18.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

