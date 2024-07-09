Second man faces murder charge in 2022 death that came after N.S. home invasion

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A second man has been charged with the murder of a 64-year-old who died from injuries he sustained during a violent home invasion two years ago in southwestern Nova Scotia.

The RCMP laid the second-degree murder charge against 33-year-old Dillon Burton Deveau of Yarmouth, N.S., today in relation to the death of Vernon Doucet.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

On Feb. 16, 2022, investigators responded to a report of a home invasion at Doucet’s home in Concession, N.S., about 50 kilometres south of Digby, N.S., and when they arrived found him severely injured.

Doucet died later in hospital and a murder investigation was opened.

Last month, 33-year-old Tyler Langford of Weymouth, N.S., was arrested and also charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Digby provincial court on July 18.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2024.