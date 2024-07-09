Menu

Canada

Elizabeth May is the Green Party’s sole leader as Jonathan Pedneault resigns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2024 10:39 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Green Party’s Jonathan Pedneault resigns as deputy leader'
Green Party’s Jonathan Pedneault resigns as deputy leader
WATCH: The man chosen by Green Party members to be co-leader with Elizabeth May, Jonathan Pedneault, announced Tuesday that he is resigning as deputy leader due to “personal reasons.”
The man who was chosen by Green Party members to be co-leader with Elizabeth May says he’s resigning.

Jonathan Pedneault says he is leaving for personal reasons and that it’s been an honour to serve beside May and the party’s other member of Parliament, Mike Morrice.

Pedneault, who does not have his own seat in Parliament, says he is proud to have worked on rebuilding the party and stabilizing its base.

Click to play video: 'Foreign interference: Elizabeth May has ‘no worries’ about disloyal current MPs'
Foreign interference: Elizabeth May has ‘no worries’ about disloyal current MPs
May says she is “heartbroken” by his decision and she remains committed to the co-leadership model she sought after the 2021 federal election.

In the party’s 2022 leadership race, May and Pedneault were chosen to lead the party together pending a change to the party’s constitution, with Pedneault formally serving as a deputy leader since then.

May also confirmed today that she plans to run in her Vancouver Island riding in the next election.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

