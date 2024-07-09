Menu

Canada

RCMP release photo of Edmonton man reported missing while hiking in Kananaskis Country

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 9, 2024 10:01 am
1 min read
The RCMP released an image of 66-year-old Milenko Todic on Monday night. The 66-year-old Edmonton man has not been heard from since Friday when he was hiking near Holy Cross Mountain.
The RCMP released an image of 66-year-old Milenko Todic on Monday night. The 66-year-old Edmonton man has not been heard from since Friday when he was hiking near Holy Cross Mountain. Supplied by RCMP
The Alberta RCMP has released the photo of a missing hiker, believed to be in Kananaskis Country, who has not been heard from since Friday in the hopes that someone has seen him.

The RCMP said the family of 66-year-old Milenko Todic, who lives in Edmonton, called them on Saturday to say they were worried, as they had not heard from him since 4:30 p.m. the day before.

The family told the RCMP he had been hiking at Holy Cross Mountain near Highway 541.

Anyone who has seen Todic, who has grey hair and is about six-foot-one and 180 pounds, is asked to call the Turner Valley RCMP detachment at 403-933-4262.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, or contacting them online at www.P3Tips.com.

