Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Missing Edmonton hiker found dead in Kananaskis Country

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted July 13, 2024 4:43 pm
1 min read
The RCMP released an image of 66-year-old Milenko Todic on Monday night. The 66-year-old Edmonton man has not been heard from since Friday when he was hiking near Holy Cross Mountain.
The RCMP released an image of 66-year-old Milenko Todic on Monday night. The 66-year-old Edmonton man has not been heard from since Friday when he was hiking near Holy Cross Mountain. Courtesy: Alberta RCMP
An Edmonton man who was reported missing earlier this week while on a hiking trip in Kananaskis Country has been found dead, according to RCMP.

In a news release, Turner Valley RCMP confirmed that Milenko Todic, 66, was found late Friday afternoon in the area where he had been hiking.

On Monday, police said they received a call on July 6 about an overdue hiker.

Todic’s family reported they hadn’t heard from him since 4:30 p.m. on July 5, adding that it was unusual not to hear from him for so long while he was hiking.

“He had been hiking in Kananaskis at Holy Cross Mountain, near Highway 541,” the RCMP said at the time.

In an update on Friday night, police said the circumstances surrounding his death are not deemed to be suspicious.

“Condolences to his family and friends,” police said.

