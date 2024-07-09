Extreme heat emergency response plan activated in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon has activated its extreme heat emergency response plan in anticipation of higher-than-normal temperatures and the poor air quality index.

The Saskatoon Emergency Management Organization said this will run from Monday until Thursday to support residents in the city.

Cooling stations, outreach services, wellness checks and water distribution are all part of the plan, with some partner organizations having a misting tent as another way for people to cool down.

⚠️The Extreme Heat Emergency Response will be activated TODAY until THURSDAY JULY 11. If you're planning to enjoy the outdoors this week, be sure to have a plan to stay hydrated and stay cool. 📰: https://t.co/VlIso0VJyz pic.twitter.com/ReSm71f7RF — Saskatoon Emergency Management Organization (EMO) (@SaskatoonEMO) July 8, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

A full list of cool-down stations and other services can be found on the City of Saskatoon website.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The city warned that extreme heat can be dangerous for residents who are older adults or have pre-existing health conditions, or live somewhere without air conditioning or don’t have a way of cooling down their home.

Residents are being asked to check on their neighbours, friends and family.