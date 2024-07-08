Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bodies of missing mountaineers recovered from Garibaldi Park

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 8, 2024 5:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Search for overdue climbers near Squamish suspended on day 7'
Search for overdue climbers near Squamish suspended on day 7
Officials have suspended a search for three overdue climbers near Squamish, B.C., citing unstable conditions in the mountains. Alissa Thibault has the latest – Jun 6, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The bodies of three missing mountaineers have been recovered from a mountain in Garibaldi Provincial Park.

Squamish RCMP confirmed the recovery operation on Monday.

“Members of Squamish Search and Rescue worked with the RCMP this morning to recover the bodies of three individuals in the Atwell Peak area,” Squamish Search and Rescue manager BJ Chute said in a media release.

“The task has been turned over to the RCMP and the Coroner Service.”

Click to play video: 'Search for 3 missing mountain climbers near Squamish continues'
Search for 3 missing mountain climbers near Squamish continues

The group of experienced mountaineers were reported missing on May 31 when they failed to return from a climb.

Story continues below advertisement

Search efforts for the trio were complicated by poor weather and unstable conditions in the avalanche-prone area. They were eventually suspended on June 6.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

RCMP are not releasing the climbers’ identities, and say their families are requesting privacy.

Click to play video: 'Search for 3 missing mountain climbers near Squamish continues'
Search for 3 missing mountain climbers near Squamish continues

 

 

 

 

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices