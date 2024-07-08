Bodies of missing mountaineers recovered from Garibaldi Park

Send this page to someone via email

The bodies of three missing mountaineers have been recovered from a mountain in Garibaldi Provincial Park.

Squamish RCMP confirmed the recovery operation on Monday.

“Members of Squamish Search and Rescue worked with the RCMP this morning to recover the bodies of three individuals in the Atwell Peak area,” Squamish Search and Rescue manager BJ Chute said in a media release.

“The task has been turned over to the RCMP and the Coroner Service.”

The group of experienced mountaineers were reported missing on May 31 when they failed to return from a climb.

Search efforts for the trio were complicated by poor weather and unstable conditions in the avalanche-prone area. They were eventually suspended on June 6.

RCMP are not releasing the climbers’ identities, and say their families are requesting privacy.