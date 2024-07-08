SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Danielle Smith dons apron for her second premier’s Stampede breakfast

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2024 3:18 pm
1 min read
Danielle Smith hosts annual Premier’s Breakfast during Calgary Stampede
WATCH: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith served up flapjacks Monday as part of the annual Premier’s Breakfast during the Calgary Stampede. Michael King reports.
Throngs of people joined lineups to be served pancakes Monday by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith at her official Calgary Stampede breakfast.

It’s Smith’s second annual appearance for the traditional event, and the premier said this year the Stampede feels different.

Smith said there are more parties and events, and people are embracing the 10-day festival and rodeo as a chance to do business and honour the province’s heritage.

The premier’s office said staff at the government building that hosted the premier’s breakfast told them it was the largest in over a decade.

After serving up pancakes outside in her blue cowboy hat, Smith welcomed dignitaries from the United States.

In the long-honoured local ceremony, the premier offered white cowboy hats in exchange for their pledge to spread hospitality — capped off by a collective “yahoo!”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

