Crime

Calgary thieves drive off with North America’s only mobile children’s playground

By Doug Vaessen Global News
Posted July 8, 2024 5:45 pm
WATCH: Thieves have driven off with what the owner says is North America’s only mobile children’s playground. The theft has left the company and Calgary kids in the lurch. Doug Vaessen reports.
It was heartbreaking news for Simon Nash, owner of Sprog and Sprocket, last week.

Nash said thieves made off with his trailer, which was packed with the only mobile children’s playground in North America. It’s left Nash and his customers in the lurch during the busiest time of the year.

“It’s huge. This time of year, for us, is our busiest season. And that playground brings joy to so many kids during the summer months, from summer camps to Stampede breakfasts and things like that. So we are not able to replace it in a lot of occasions,” Nash said.

“It really has hit us quite hard.”

Nash said CCTV footage shows the thieves taking about 10 minutes to steal the trailer on Wednesday, July 3.

Trending Now

The total haul is over $60,000, with $10,000 in lost revenue so far, according to Nash.

Nash said he hopes those responsible find a way to leave the playground to be found, if not the trailer itself.

“It’s more valuable to us than the trailer itself but what’s inside to a thief is probably not.”

