Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Police officer, 2 residents injured during dog attack inside Niagara Falls home

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 8, 2024 3:17 pm
1 min read
Niagara Regional Police are investigating a dog attack at a home July 5 in Niagara Falls. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police are investigating a dog attack at a home July 5 in Niagara Falls. Don Mitchell / Global News
Three people, including a police officer, were injured during a dog attack inside a Niagara Falls, Ont., residence early Monday.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say one of their officers was bitten twice as they fought off a rogue canine at a house near Margaret Street and Argyll Crescent.

The dog began “actively attacking” residents around 8 a.m., according to an NRPS spokesperson.

A first responder was bitten upon arrival and a second time after fighting off the dog’s first attack.

“The officer fought the dog off, however before he was able to get away the dog lunged at him, biting him again, ”  police said.

“As a result, officers euthanized the animal.”

All three injured were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society are investigating along with an NRPS forensics team, say police.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

