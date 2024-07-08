Police officer, 2 residents injured during dog attack inside Niagara Falls home

See more sharing options

Three people, including a police officer, were injured during a dog attack inside a Niagara Falls, Ont., residence early Monday.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say one of their officers was bitten twice as they fought off a rogue canine at a house near Margaret Street and Argyll Crescent.

The dog began “actively attacking” residents around 8 a.m., according to an NRPS spokesperson.

A first responder was bitten upon arrival and a second time after fighting off the dog’s first attack.

“The officer fought the dog off, however before he was able to get away the dog lunged at him, biting him again, ” police said.

“As a result, officers euthanized the animal.”

All three injured were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society are investigating along with an NRPS forensics team, say police.