Sask. RCMP investigate exploding mailboxes in Blucher, Corman Park RMs

Mailboxes are exploding in the RMs of Blucher and Corman Park, Saskatchewan RCMP said Monday.

RCMP said several mailboxes near Sunset Estates in the RM of Blucher were broken into Sunday with modified fireworks placed in them, causing one of the mailboxes to explode.

On Monday morning, eight more mailboxes blew up in the RMs east of Highway 16 and Highway 5.

“The fireworks will not detonate, and thus are not a threat, unless they are lit,” RCMP said.

The explosive disposal unit has been brought in and officers asked residents not to handle any suspicious objects found in mailboxes.

If one is found, RCMP asked the public to call Saskatoon RCMP at 310-RCMP or submit an anonymous tip by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or saskcrimestoppers.com.