Chilliwack man found dead of apparent homicide in Hope, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 46-year-old man from Chilliwack, B.C., has been identified as the victim of an apparent homicide in Hope.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Hope RCMP received a report of a deceased person in the 900 block of Old Hope Princeton Way on the evening of July 5.

As the man’s death looked suspicious, the homicide team was called in and took over the investigation.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

IHIT said it is not releasing the victim’s name at this time to allow for “proper notification of family members.”

5:20 Crime Stoppers unsolved cases in Metro Vancouver

Investigators said this appears to be an isolated incident with no ongoing risk to the public.

Story continues below advertisement

IHIT is asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.