Crime

Chilliwack man found dead of apparent homicide in Hope, police say

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 8, 2024 2:50 pm
1 min read
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says a man's death in Hope appears to be suspicious and it is looking for more information. View image in full screen
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says a man's death in Hope appears to be suspicious and it is looking for more information. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jose Luis Magana
A 46-year-old man from Chilliwack, B.C., has been identified as the victim of an apparent homicide in Hope.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Hope RCMP received a report of a deceased person in the 900 block of Old Hope Princeton Way on the evening of July 5.

As the man’s death looked suspicious, the homicide team was called in and took over the investigation.

IHIT said it is not releasing the victim’s name at this time to allow for “proper notification of family members.”

Trending Now

Investigators said this appears to be an isolated incident with no ongoing risk to the public.

IHIT is asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.

