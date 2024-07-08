Yorkton RCMP search for 2 escapees from local correctional centre

Police are warning the public of two men who escaped from a correctional centre in Yorkton, Sask.

Early Sunday morning, Yorkton RCMP received the escapee report and they have since been working to locate the two men.

“Police (are) now asking the public to report sightings and information on the whereabouts of 30-year-old Brett Schnieder and 22-year-old Chase Ahpay,” a release stated. “Brett Schnieder and Chase Ahpay are both wanted on warrant by Yorkton RCMP for being unlawfully at large.”

Police said Schnieder is described as approximately five feet six inches tall and 140 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and blue jeans. Schneider has multiple tattoos, including a skull on his right hand, a rose on his left hand, lettering on his eyes and cheek, and multiple other tattoos on his neck, arms and fingers.

Photo courtesy / Saskatchewan RCMP

Police said Ahpay is described as having dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatsuit and black and white shoes.

Photo courtesy / Saskatchewan RCMP

“Investigators have reason to believe Brett Schnieder and Chase Ahpay may be seeking a ride,” the release read. “Officers advise the public to not pick up hitchhikers and to lock their vehicles. It is unknown whether Brett Schnieder and Chase Ahpay are still together or if they have separated.”

Police remind public residents if you see the two men, do not approach them. Instead, contact Yorkton RCMP by dialling 310-RCMP and information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or saskcrimestoppers.com.