‘Innocent victims’: $100K rewards offered for unsolved killings of 2 Ontario women

Peel Regional Police are offering two $100,000 rewards for any information that can help solve the murders of two women struck and killed by stray bullets at public events in Mississauga, Ont.

Police said on July 8, 2019, 24-year-old Jackline Gore was shot and killed outside a bar in the area of Torbram and Drew roads in Mississauga.

Insp. Todd Custance told reporters at a press conference Monday morning Gore was out with friends celebrating that evening.

At around 2:30 a.m., Custance said Gore left the bar with other patrons and was talking to friends in the parking lot when shots rang out shortly after. He said an armed male approached the doors at the bar and began shooting at a group of men.

“The targeted individual fled through the parking lot while the suspect continued to pursue him, firing continuously,” Custance said. “Tragically, Gore was struck by one of the bullets and fatally wounded.”

The other unsolved murder happened on Dec. 31, 2023, when 19-year-old Raneilia Richards was shot and killed outside Jungle Event Space in the area of Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga.

At around 1:30 a.m., she was standing outside with her sister and boyfriend when she was fatally struck by a stray bullet.

“We have no reason to believe that Raneilia or Jackline were anything but innocent victims of senseless gun violence,” Custance said.

Police have said investigators believe they were bystanders and were not the intended targets.

Custance said to “inspire” people to come forward with any information that might help them solve the murders, Peel Regional Police are increasing the reward money to $100,000, from $25,000, for the Gore investigation and introducing $100,000 in the Richards case.

“Your courage can help us bring peace and closure to our grieving families,” Custance said.

“Dozens of people were present at these establishments and didn’t come forward…. We really hope to motivate someone to come forward that has key evidence that we can use.”

Custance did note that there is no evidence to suggest a connection between the murders. But he did say the cases do have similarities.

“These are two young women that were struck down in the prime of their lives, and like all victims of violent crimes, we want to bring justice,” Custance said.