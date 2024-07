Send this page to someone via email

A collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle on Monday morning sent the man on the bike to hospital with critical injuries, according to the Calgary Police Service.

Police told Global News that officers were called to a crash in the area of 14th Street Northwest and 64th Avenue Northwest just before 7:30 a.m.

View image in full screen Calgary police told Global News that officers were called to a motorcycle crash in the area of 14th Street Northwest and 64th Avenue Northwest just before 7:30 a.m. on July 8, 2024. Global 1 News Helicopter

They said investigators are looking into what caused the crash and noted the intersection has been closed to allow them to do their work.