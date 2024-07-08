High temperature records topple as more heat warnings roll into B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Sweltering temperatures swept across B.C. Sunday, as a heat wave expected to carry on until at Thursday broke 22 records.

From the Southern Interior to the B.C.’s islands and in points north, a ridge of high pressure is bringing very high temperatures and a heat warning from Environment Canada to do what’s needed to stay cool, particularly among those who are vulnerable to extreme conditions.

Already, on the first day of the heat, temperatures burst past historic norms. The hottest spot Sunday was Cache Creek, according to the national weather agency. There the temperature rose to 40.3 C, breaking a previous record of 36.9 C set in 2015.

Nearby, Clinton set a new record when the heat rose to 32.6 C, breaking the old record of 32 C set in 2017.

In Kamloops, the heat rose to 38.3 C, breaking the oldest record. Previously, the daily record was 35.6 C and that was set in 1906. Merritt set a new record when the heat rose to 35.7 C, breaking an old record of 35.6 C set in 2015.

In Lytton, which holds the record for the hottest temperature recorded in Canada from when it reached 49.6 C in the 2021 heat dome, saw the Sunday temperature rise to 39.9 C. This broke a record of 38.9 C set in 1953.

The three biggest cities in the Okanagan also saw record-breaking heat.

In Kelowna, the temperature climbed to 36.5 C, breaking an old record of 35.6 C set in 1970.

To the south, in Penticton, the heat reached the same 36.5 C, breaking the record of 36.1 C set in 1960.

Only infinitesimally cooler to the north, in Vernon, the heat reached 36.1 C Sunday, breaking a record of 34.5 C set in 2015.

In Langley, the heat reached 33.3 C, breaking a record of 32.6 C set in 2010.

In Lillooet, heat reached 38.8 C, breaking a record of 38.4 C set in 2015. In Malahat, the temperatuure reached 30.7 C, breaking a record of 29.1 C set in 2010.

On the Sunshine Coast, Gibsons and Sechelt saw temperature records of 30.2 C set, breaking records of 30 C set in 2010.

On the island, in Nanaimo, the new record of 33.3 C was set, breaking a record of 32.2 C set in 2010.

Qualicum Beach set a record of 30.6 C, breaking a record of 29.1 C set in 2010.

In Pemberton, the heat rose to 38 C, breaking an old record of 35.6 C set in 1953, while Whistler set a record of 33.2 C, breaking a record of 32.3 C set in 2023.

At Puntzi Mountain, the heat reached 32.9 C, breaking a record of 32.1 C set in 2015.

Fort Nelson set a record of 31.4 C, breaking the old record of 30.6 C set in 1953. In Smithers, the new record for July 7 is 31.8 C, after the 2021 record of 30.1 C was broken.

At Tatlayoko Lake, a preliminary record of 32.4 C broke a record of 31.1 C set in 1931. In Williams Lake a preliminary new record of 31.9 broke the old record of 31.1 set in 2017. Records in this area have been kept since 1960.