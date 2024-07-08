Menu

Weather

Temperatures over 30 C expected in Alberta, much of Saskatchewan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2024 9:15 am
Extreme heat becoming the usual for summer in Western Canada
WATCH ABOVE: (From July 7, 2024) The potentially dangerous heatwave in Western Canada is only going to get worse in the coming days with Environment Canada issuing more warnings on Sunday evening. And with heat there is often fire. Dan Spector has more on the weather picture which is especially bad south of the border.
Heat warnings have been issued throughout Alberta and much of central and northern Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada says the two Prairie provinces will experience temperatures of at least 30 C, with some parts of Alberta forecast to reach about 35 C by Wednesday.

Among the major centres that will be affected by the extreme heat include Edmonton, Calgary and Saskatoon.

Edmonton weather forecast: July 7, 2024

High heat is also expected in southern Saskatchewan, with temperatures in Regina hovering around 30 C for the entire week.

Many parts of British Columbia have been under advisories and warnings about scorching temperatures for the last few days.

Environment Canada says parts of B.C.’s southern Interior and the northeast could see temperatures climb into the 40 C range this week.

36 B.C. regions blanketed by heat wave
© 2024 The Canadian Press

