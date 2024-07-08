Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

High heat and humidity forecast for much of the Atlantic provinces

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2024 8:33 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Forecast: July 8'
Global News Morning Forecast: July 8
Liem Vu gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Heat warnings have been issued in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and most of New Brunswick for today and tomorrow.

Environment Canada says daytime highs are forecast to hit around 31 degrees, but the accompanying humidity will make it feel more like 37 to 39 degrees.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Newfoundland and Labrador are also dealing with heat warnings.

Central and northeastern Newfoundland are expecting temperatures around the 30-degree mark for the next 48 hours and a humidex in the mid-30s. Southeastern Labrador will be dealing with highs between 28 and 32.

Trending Now

Heat advisories are also active this week in much of western Canada, where residents of British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan are expecting temperatures topping the 30-degree mark by Wednesday.

B.C.’s southern Interior could hit the low 40s.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2024.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices