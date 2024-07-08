High heat and humidity forecast for much of the Atlantic provinces

Send this page to someone via email

Heat warnings have been issued in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and most of New Brunswick for today and tomorrow.

Environment Canada says daytime highs are forecast to hit around 31 degrees, but the accompanying humidity will make it feel more like 37 to 39 degrees.

Newfoundland and Labrador are also dealing with heat warnings.

Central and northeastern Newfoundland are expecting temperatures around the 30-degree mark for the next 48 hours and a humidex in the mid-30s. Southeastern Labrador will be dealing with highs between 28 and 32.

Heat advisories are also active this week in much of western Canada, where residents of British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan are expecting temperatures topping the 30-degree mark by Wednesday.

B.C.’s southern Interior could hit the low 40s.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2024.