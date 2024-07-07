Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Pride parade in Victoria delayed by pro-Palestinian protesters

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 7, 2024 7:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Pride week: Coming out can be complicated'
Pride week: Coming out can be complicated
RELATED VIDEO: Pride can be a time of celebration for many, but for others who have not come out, it can be a time of anxiety and confusion. Andy Holmes, a PhD student at the University of Toronto, helped compile some research, talking to Vancouverites about their experiences, and shared more with Jennifer Palma – Aug 5, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The 30th annual Pride Parade in the capital of British Columbia packed the streets in the downtown core.

More than 70,000 people were estimated to be at the massive parade.

Victoria Pride Society puts on the event.

“The response (has been) phenomenal. We actually had more than 160 entries (for the parade). Unfortunately not everyone made it in because we like to keep the parade shorter than three hours long,” the organization said.

“The response is incredible to see the organizations and businesses that want to be involved.”

As the parade began, it was delayed and rerouted due to a pro-Palestinian protest group.

The pro-Palestinian group of protesters parked themselves in the middle of Humboldt Street and would not move or let the parade pass.

A few dozen protesters were seen with masks and signs such as, “Queer Jews say no pride in genocide.”

Global News received an email from the apparent pro-Palestinian group, who called themselves “Queers Against Pinkwashing.”

“We, an autonomous group of queers living on the unceded land of lək̓ʷəŋən Peoples, are here to disrupt a pride parade happening during the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people by the zionist entity,” the email said.

“We are here in the true spirit of Pride and reject a celebration of queer life and identity that is complicit in the genocide of Palestinian people.”

The parade was reportedly delayed by at least 30 minutes.

Victoria police were unavailable for an interview but did respond via email.

“A group of about 40 people blocked and disrupted the parade today, which caused us to reroute the parade. Although there were some minor interactions, the group dispersed within about 40 minutes without significant incident,” a spokesperson said.

