Arrests made after mother and child carjacked near Mississauga’s Heartland Town Centre: police

Three people, including a 14-year-old boy, have been charged after a mother and child were carjacked near Mississauga’s Heartland Town Centre last week, police say.

Peel Regional Police said that on Wednesday at around 7:15 p.m., a woman was loading her BMW SUV in a parking lot near Heartland Town Centre.

“The woman and her child who was with her were confronted by two masked suspects who arrived in a black Acura sedan,” police said.

“The suspects demanded her keys and fled the scene in her vehicle.”

A third suspect who was driving the Acura — which was a stolen vehicle — also fled, police said.

The woman and her child were not injured.

Then on Thursday at around 7:30 p.m., another woman who was returning to her BMW SUV in the parking lot of a gym on Pepper Mill Court in Mississauga was confronted by two suspects who got out of the same black Acura, police said.

“The victim attempted to flee but was knocked to the ground and her purse stolen,” police said.

“The suspects were unable to obtain her vehicle keys and fled in the black Acura.”

The woman wasn’t injured.

“In both instances, the victim’s vehicles were BMW X7 SUVs. Investigators are confident that they were targeted strictly for their high-value vehicles,” police said.

On Friday, Peel robbery detectives saw the suspect vehicle with three masked individuals inside “who were believed to be preparing for another carjacking robbery” near Hurontario Street and Courtneypark Drive, officers said.

The suspects were “quickly intercepted and arrested,” police said.

A 14-year-old boy from Toronto and two 18-year-old men — one from Toronto and the other from Brampton — have been charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of disguise with intent, and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.