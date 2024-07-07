Temperatures expected to intensify across B.C., 36 regions blanketed by heat wave

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says a heat wave covering more than three dozen regions in British Columbia is expected to intensify on Sunday.

It says elevated temperatures pose a risk to public health, so people are encouraged to take precautions to minimize exposure.

The weather office has issued heat warnings that cover the lower portion of the province, the northeastern part of B.C., and inland sections of the central and north coasts.

Some regions of the province, including the southern Interior, are bracing for temperatures that may push into the low 40s this week.

Environment Canada initially issued about two dozen warnings but expanded them to cover more regions late Saturday afternoon.

Among them was Metro Vancouver, which is expected to have daytime temperatures in the mid-30s and high-20s near the water.

The City of Vancouver says in a news release that it opened cooling centres in libraries and community centres, and is reminding residents of the more than 200 permanent water fountains that are freely available for use across the city.

It also asked residents to check on vulnerable people, including seniors, people who live alone, those who have pre-existing health conditions, those with mental illness including substance use disorders, and those who are experiencing homelessness or have limited mobility.

“Guidance from health partners indicates that it may be unsafe for some people at greater risk of heat illness to spend time in indoor temperatures above 26 degrees Celsius,” the release said. “The risk may increase significantly when indoor temperatures are above 31 degrees Celsius.”