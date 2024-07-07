Engaging kids this summer beyond the screen

Send this page to someone via email

Kids are out of school and despite the potential for fun in the sun, keeping them away from screens can be a challenge.

Donna West, executive director of City Kids in Regina, is kicking off the summer with activities for children from the north central area.

“We brought them to a splash park to help them get the summer off to a great start,” West said. “Our summer programming gives these kids the opportunity to get involved in activities they might not otherwise be able to do.”

The program runs Tuesdays through Fridays until August.

“We’re doing nature hikes, heading out to Wascana trail, Buffalo Pound, going bowling, taking the kids mini golfing, and visiting lots of splash parks. We’re also doing some Indigenous arts,” West added.

Many families talked to Global News about their plans for the summer including getting outside to the park, going to library programs and heading to the Saskatchewan Science Centre. Other people suggested having scavenger hunts in the backyard or around the city, hitting the pool or going camping.

Early childhood educator Olawumi Oyetuga said it is important to set boundaries and schedules for kids even during the summertime.

“You still have to maintain a routine, including waking up early and time management,” Oyetuga said. “Knowing what to do at what time helps create structure for themselves and even for us as parents.”

Oyetuga said designating specific times for screen use while mixing in other outdoor activities can make a big difference.

“We need to create alternatives that they are interested in or they would keep getting drawn to a gadget,” Oyetuga said.

Check out the video at the top of the page for more on how to handle the Saskatchewan summer away from electronic devices.