Recipe: Perfect agnolotti for a summer splurge

The perfect plate of pasta from scratch. Chef Chanthy Yen from Bacaro show us how to create agnolotti.
All-Purpose Pasta Recipe
Serves: 4-6
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Resting Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients:
- 5 large eggs
- 400g semolina
- 100g flour
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tbsp olive oil
Instructions:
In a bowl, whisk together semolina, flour, and salt and create a well in the center. In a separate bowl, whisk egg and olive oil then pour into the center of the well. Stir with a spoon until you get a crumble consistency. Transfer the dough onto wooden table or flat surface and knead for 5 minutes. Cover with plastic wrap or a damp cloth for 15 minutes or until needed.
Once the dough is rested, prepare a tabletop pasta roller or use a rolling pin to prepare sheets.
With a liberal amount of semolina, roll the dough until about 2mm in thickness.
Prepare a sheet of pasta about 12” in width and 4” in height. Take you Agnolotti Filling and pipe in the middle of the sheet of pasta (about ¾ of an inch thick) from one end to the other.
Pull the bottom of the pasta over to meet the top and release any air pockets by sliding your fingers along the seams of the filling. Once secured, begin pinching 1-inch pillows using your thumb and index fingers. Begin to cut your pasta using a pasta cutter and cook in simmering water for 3 minutes or until your agnolotti floats.
Begin to cook your Lemon Olio. Once your pasta and olio are cooked, either toss them together in a pan or pour the olio on top, garnishing with a hefty amount of grana Padano and fresh herbs.
Agnolotti Filling
Ingredients:
- 500 g ricotta
- ¼ cup chopped herbs
- ¼ cup grated Padano
- Zest of 1 lemon
- Cracked pepper to taste
- Salt to taste
- Pinch of allspice
- Pinch of nutmeg
Guanciale with Lemon Olio as Sauce
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup olive oil
- ¼ cup diced guanciale
- 2 tbsp sofrito
- 1 tsp chili
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1 sprig basil
- Salt to taste
- Cracked pepper to taste
Garnish:
- Pesto
- Confit lemon
- Parmesan tuile
- Fried basil
- Confit tomato
