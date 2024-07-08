SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Recipe: Perfect agnolotti for a summer splurge

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 8, 2024 1:59 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Cooking Together: Perfect agnolotti for a summer splurge'
Cooking Together: Perfect agnolotti for a summer splurge
WATCH: The perfect plate of pasta from scratch. Chef Chanthy Yen from Bacaro walks us through how to create agnolotti.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The perfect plate of pasta from scratch. Chef Chanthy Yen from Bacaro show us how to create agnolotti.

All-Purpose Pasta Recipe

Serves: 4-6
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Resting Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 5 large eggs
  • 400g semolina
  • 100g flour
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tbsp olive oil

Instructions:

In a bowl, whisk together semolina, flour, and salt and create a well in the center. In a separate bowl, whisk egg and olive oil then pour into the center of the well. Stir with a spoon until you get a crumble consistency. Transfer the dough onto wooden table or flat surface and knead for 5 minutes. Cover with plastic wrap or a damp cloth for 15 minutes or until needed.

Story continues below advertisement

Once the dough is rested, prepare a tabletop pasta roller or use a rolling pin to prepare sheets.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

With a liberal amount of semolina, roll the dough until about 2mm in thickness.

Prepare a sheet of pasta about 12” in width and 4” in height. Take you Agnolotti Filling and pipe in the middle of the sheet of pasta (about ¾ of an inch thick) from one end to the other.

Pull the bottom of the pasta over to meet the top and release any air pockets by sliding your fingers along the seams of the filling. Once secured, begin pinching 1-inch pillows using your thumb and index fingers. Begin to cut your pasta using a pasta cutter and cook in simmering water for 3 minutes or until your agnolotti floats.

Begin to cook your Lemon Olio. Once your pasta and olio are cooked, either toss them together in a pan or pour the olio on top, garnishing with a hefty amount of grana Padano and fresh herbs.

Agnolotti Filling

Ingredients:

  • 500 g ricotta
  • ¼ cup chopped herbs
  • ¼ cup grated Padano
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • Cracked pepper to taste
  • Salt to taste
  • Pinch of allspice
  • Pinch of nutmeg

Guanciale with Lemon Olio as Sauce

Ingredients:

  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • ¼ cup diced guanciale
  • 2 tbsp sofrito
  • 1 tsp chili
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 sprig basil
  • Salt to taste
  • Cracked pepper to taste

Garnish:

  • Pesto
  • Confit lemon
  • Parmesan tuile
  • Fried basil
  • Confit tomato
More on Entertainment
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices