Fraser Health offers free drug testing at FVDED in the Park

In an effort to keep people safe, Fraser Health is offering free drug testing at the music festival FVDED at the Park in Surrey.

Drug checking is a harm reduction service offered by the health authority year-round, but it also does pop-up services. It has a drug testing tent just outside the festival.

“This free and confidential service helps check drugs for fentanyl and other substances,” Fraser Health said in a social media post.

“If you’re going to use, stay safer by making sure you know what’s in your drugs. And remember — carry a Naloxone kit with you and don’t use alone.”

The festival, located at Holland Park, has sold out its two-day event, which typically sees more than 40,000 attendees.

“We are super excited to offer this service and keep people safer,” Jennifer Conway-Brown told Global News at the testing tent.

“The unregulated market of substances is highly toxic and we want people to have all the information possible to make informed choices.”

Conway-Brown said the service was “well received” on Saturday — the first day of the festival.

“(The response) was really good. So yesterday, we had quite a lot of folks come and ask questions and get some substances tested. We are really excited to be here.”

Fraser Health said people can also get their drugs tested at other testing facilities like Safepoint in Surrey, Purpose Society in New Westminster, RanCity Housing in Surrey and RainCity Housing in Coquitlam.

This year’s FVDED at the Park had massive international artists Swedish House Mafia, DEADMAU5 and Kaskade headlining the festival.

The festival returned this year after the 2023 event was cancelled due to “difficulties,” according to organizers.

— With files from Julia Foy