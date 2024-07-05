Menu

Crime

Edmonton basketball coach charged in connection with alleged sexual assault

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted July 5, 2024 6:33 pm
2 min read
Edmonton Police badge is seen during a police memorial parade in Ottawa Sunday September 26, 2010. View image in full screen
Edmonton police said a local basketball coach is facing charges after a teenage girl alleged he sexually assaulted her at a hotel. Francis Vachon / The Canadian Press
An Edmonton basketball coach is facing charges after a teenage girl alleged he sexually assaulted her at a hotel earlier this year.

Ronald William Olson, 48, has been charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, administering a noxious thing and possession of a controlled drug.

In a news release, Edmonton police said a 16-year-old girl filed a report in June claiming that her basketball coach had sexually assaulted her.

She alleged the incident took place at a hotel in early 2024, where the accused accompanied the girl to a basketball development camp outside of Edmonton.

“It was reported to police that the coach produced bottles of alcohol and hallucinogenic drugs and encouraged the complainant to consume them,” the Edmonton Police Service said in the release.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Once intoxicated, he sexually assaulted the complainant.”

EPS said Olson has been released on orders to abide by the following conditions:

  • Not having contact with anyone under the age of 16 outside of incidental or superficial contact, such as customer/employee interactions at a workplace or business
  • Not attending any public swimming area, school/school yard, daycare, playground, youth shelter or public library
  • Not seeking or maintaining any volunteer or employment position that is a position of trust or authority over a person under 16 years of age

Police said Olson has reportedly been coaching basketball in Edmonton since 2015.

In a statement to Global News, Edmonton Public Schools spokesperson Kim Smith said the division is “aware of charges laid against a former volunteer basketball coach.”

She said the man worked as a volunteer coach at J. Percy Page High School as recently as the 2022-23 season. Smith confirmed the man no longer coaches at the school.

“The school is working to inform families,” Smith said. “At this time, the division has no other details to share.”

As a result of Olson’s history, police believe there may be other complainants.

“It is important to remember that abuse of a position of trust, authority or power can invalidate what might otherwise appear to be consent,” police said.

Complainants are encouraged to come forward by calling the EPS. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Olson is scheduled to appear in an Edmonton court on Wednesday.

