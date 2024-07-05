5-year-old boy drowns at Wetaskiwin campground

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP said a five-year-old boy who wandered away from the family camper died Tuesday after drowning in a pond next to the Lions Campground in Wetaskiwin.

RCMP were notified at 4 p.m. on July 2 about the drowning “that occurred earlier in the day,” RCMP said in a news release Friday.

Their investigation determined that the child, from Wetaskiwin, “left the family camper while the parents were sleeping” and was later found in the pond adjacent to the campground.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

CPR was attempted and EMS was called and took the boy to the hospital, where RCMP said “additional life-saving efforts were made” but the child died.