Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Tourism Regina introduces new information kiosk at YQR to serve visitors

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 5, 2024 5:13 pm
1 min read
The YQR Airport Kiosk is now open at the Regina International Airport that will serve to provide tourism information about the city's events, and attractions to visitors. View image in full screen
The YQR Airport Kiosk is now open at the Regina International Airport that will serve to provide tourism information about the city's events, and attractions to visitors. Dave Parsons / Global Regina
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There’s a new kiosk at the Regina International Airport that will serve as an information centre for visitors to the city.

The YQR Airport Kiosk will provide information on the city, a list of events, attractions, and Tourism Saskatchewan’s parks and culture information.

“This is an opportunity for visitors to see our information, but then also get customized travel tips and advice so that they can really experience and discover everything that there is to see in Regina while they are here,” said Jennifer Johnson, Deputy City Manager of Communications, Service Regina and Tourism.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“We want people to know how much is going on in Regina on any given day or weekend.”

City of Regina partnered with Tourism Saskatchewan and the Regina Airport Authority on this new initiative where a tourism ambassador will work the YQR Airport Kiosk seven days a week.

Story continues below advertisement

“We see ourselves as really the gateway to southern Saskatchewan. We are the capital city’s airport, and we want to make sure that the experience for visitors, even visiting friends and family, is one that they can remember,” said James Bogusz, president and CEO of the Regina Airport Authority.

Trending Now

“Having this new booth is going to create a better imagery. It’s going to create collateral material, both digital and paper. But almost more importantly, it’s going to provide the old-school human touch.”

A second kiosk has also been placed on the ground floor of Regina’s City Hall that serves visitors from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on weekdays.

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices