Tourism Regina introduces new information kiosk at YQR to serve visitors

There’s a new kiosk at the Regina International Airport that will serve as an information centre for visitors to the city.

The YQR Airport Kiosk will provide information on the city, a list of events, attractions, and Tourism Saskatchewan’s parks and culture information.

“This is an opportunity for visitors to see our information, but then also get customized travel tips and advice so that they can really experience and discover everything that there is to see in Regina while they are here,” said Jennifer Johnson, Deputy City Manager of Communications, Service Regina and Tourism.

“We want people to know how much is going on in Regina on any given day or weekend.”

City of Regina partnered with Tourism Saskatchewan and the Regina Airport Authority on this new initiative where a tourism ambassador will work the YQR Airport Kiosk seven days a week.

“We see ourselves as really the gateway to southern Saskatchewan. We are the capital city’s airport, and we want to make sure that the experience for visitors, even visiting friends and family, is one that they can remember,” said James Bogusz, president and CEO of the Regina Airport Authority.

“Having this new booth is going to create a better imagery. It’s going to create collateral material, both digital and paper. But almost more importantly, it’s going to provide the old-school human touch.”

A second kiosk has also been placed on the ground floor of Regina’s City Hall that serves visitors from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on weekdays.