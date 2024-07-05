Southern Interior prepping for sunny but searing forecast

Send this page to someone via email

The Southern Interior will soon be baking under hot weather.

And, in preparation for the year’s hottest temperatures so far, organizations across the Okanagan are issuing reminders of how to stay cool.

According to Environment Canada, Sunday will see a high of 35 C, followed by three straight days of 37 C, with Thursday projected to hit 36 C.

For B.C.’s Southern Interior, heat wave warnings are issued when temperatures reach 35 C for at least two days, with overnight lows of 18 C or above.

1:26 Lynn Canyon drowning death prompts water safety warning

From Sunday to Thursday, the projected overnight lows range from 15 C to 18 C.

Story continues below advertisement

Another website, Accuweather, projects the heat will last until Sunday, July 14, with a forecast of 37 to 39 C on that day.

That website’s hottest day for the Okanagan? Wednesday, July 10, when Osoyoos is projected to see 41 C.

Currently, heat warnings are in place for the North Coast, parts of Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver, where temperatures are expected to hit 30 C.

Those warnings are expected to expand into the Interior as the mercury rises.

“For many, these will be the first high temperatures of the season, which can lead some people to overheat because they are not yet accustomed to warmer weather,” said the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

3:57 Health Matters: Common summer ailments

Below are regional forecasts from Environment Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Salmon Arm

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Friday: Sunny with a 30 per cent chance of overnight showers. High: 30 C. Low: 14 C.

Sunny with a 30 per cent chance of overnight showers. High: 30 C. Low: 14 C. Saturday: Sunny. High: 30 C. Low: 14 C.

Sunny. High: 30 C. Low: 14 C. Sunday: Sunny. High: 34 C. Low: 15 C.

Sunny. High: 34 C. Low: 15 C. Monday: Sunny. High: 36 C. Low: 16 C.

Sunny. High: 36 C. Low: 16 C. Tuesday: Sunny. High: 36 C. Low: 16 C.

Sunny. High: 36 C. Low: 16 C. Wednesday: Sunny. High: 36 C. Low: 16 C.

Vernon

Friday: Sunny with a 30 per cent chance of overnight showers. High: 30 C. Low: 14 C.

Sunny with a 30 per cent chance of overnight showers. High: 30 C. Low: 14 C. Saturday: Sunny. High: 30 C. Low: 14 C.

Sunny. High: 30 C. Low: 14 C. Sunday: Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 18 C.

Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 18 C. Monday: Sunny. High: 37 C. Low: 17 C.

Sunny. High: 37 C. Low: 17 C. Tuesday: Sunny. High: 37 C. Low: 17 C.

Sunny. High: 37 C. Low: 17 C. Wednesday: Sunny. High: 37 C. Low: 17 C.

Kelowna

Friday: Sunny with a 30 per cent chance of overnight showers. High: 30 C. Low: 14 C.

Sunny with a 30 per cent chance of overnight showers. High: 30 C. Low: 14 C. Saturday: Sunny. High: 30 C. Low: 14 C.

Sunny. High: 30 C. Low: 14 C. Sunday: Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 18 C.

Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 18 C. Monday: Sunny. High: 37 C. Low: 17 C.

Sunny. High: 37 C. Low: 17 C. Tuesday: Sunny. High: 37 C. Low: 17 C.

Sunny. High: 37 C. Low: 17 C. Wednesday: Sunny. High: 37 C. Low: 17 C.

Penticton

Friday: Sunny. High: 31 C. Low: 15 C.

Sunny. High: 31 C. Low: 15 C. Saturday: Sunny. High: 32 C. Low: 14 C.

Sunny. High: 32 C. Low: 14 C. Sunday: Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 18 C.

Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 18 C. Monday: Sunny. High: 37 C. Low: 17 C.

Sunny. High: 37 C. Low: 17 C. Tuesday: Sunny. High: 37 C. Low: 17 C.

Sunny. High: 37 C. Low: 17 C. Wednesday: Sunny. High: 37 C. Low: 17 C.

Osoyoos

Friday: Sunny. High: 31 C. Low: 15 C.

Sunny. High: 31 C. Low: 15 C. Saturday: Sunny. High: 32 C. Low: 14 C.

Sunny. High: 32 C. Low: 14 C. Sunday: Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 18 C.

Sunny. High: 35 C. Low: 18 C. Monday: Sunny. High: 37 C. Low: 17 C.

Sunny. High: 37 C. Low: 17 C. Tuesday: Sunny. High: 37 C. Low: 17 C.

Sunny. High: 37 C. Low: 17 C. Wednesday: Sunny. High: 37 C. Low: 17 C.

4:31 Indoor heat risks during summer

In Osoyoos, the town said Sun Bowl Arena and the Sonora Community Centre will act as cooling centres for those looking to escape from the heat.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oliver Fire Department issued a reminder on how to recognize heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

More information on preparing for hot weather is available online.

The City of Vernon also sent out a reminder to be fire-safe as temperatures climb.

“These hot and dry conditions can quickly elevate the fire danger rating from moderate to extreme,” said the city, which noted fire-smart measures include being mindful of spark-producing machinery such as welders, mowers, chainsaws and grinders that could create a spark.

Deputy Fire Chief Brian Parsons added, “With the expected increase of temperatures over the next few weeks and the prevalent drought conditions in the area, it is imperative that everyone remain vigilant and follow appropriate fire smart practices in and around homes as well as when out in the backcountry and while enjoying a campfire.

“We need to work together to keep our community safe from fire hazards all year long, but we must be even more cautious during these hot Okanagan summers.”