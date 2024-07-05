Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian dead after being hit by CTrain in northeast Calgary: police

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 5, 2024 1:34 pm
1 min read
On July 5, 2024, YYC Transportation posted on X that emergency crews were "helping a pedestrian involved in an incident" in the area of 36th Street Northeast and 44th Avenue Northeast in Calgary. View image in full screen
On July 5, 2024, YYC Transportation posted on X that emergency crews were 'helping a pedestrian involved in an incident' in the area of 36th Street Northeast and 44th Avenue Northeast in Calgary. Loren Andreae/Global News
A pedestrian was killed when she was hit by a CTrain in northeast Calgary on Friday, according to police.

Police told Global News that the incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. They said an elderly woman was hit at a rail crossing near Whitehorn station.

The train was evacuated after the collision occurred.

At 10:12 a.m., YYC Transportation posted on X that emergency crews were “helping a pedestrian involved in an incident” in the area of 36th Street Northeast and 44th Avenue Northeast.

Multiple traffic lanes were blocked and officials said northbound 36th Street was closed as police continued to investigate what happened.

