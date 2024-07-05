14-year-old boy charged with murder in Toronto shooting: police

See more sharing options

A 14-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge after a shooting in Toronto last month that left a 20-year-old man dead.

Toronto police said that at around 11:58 p.m. on June 24, officers responded to the Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue area for a shooting.

Four suspects had exited a light-coloured SUV with guns and “several shots were fired,” police said.

The suspects then got back into the SUV and fled, police said.

View image in full screen The victim: 20-year-old Ajay Simpson of Toronto. Handout / Toronto police

Toronto resident Ajay Simpson, 20, was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Life-saving measures were attempted and Simpson was taken to hospital by paramedics, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

On Thursday, a 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

The accused cannot be named due to a provision in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said three suspects remain outstanding.