14-year-old boy charged with murder in Toronto shooting: police

A 14-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge after a shooting in Toronto last month that left a 20-year-old man dead.
Toronto police said that at around 11:58 p.m. on June 24, officers responded to the Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue area for a shooting.
Four suspects had exited a light-coloured SUV with guns and “several shots were fired,” police said.
The suspects then got back into the SUV and fled, police said.
Toronto resident Ajay Simpson, 20, was found suffering from gunshot wounds.
Life-saving measures were attempted and Simpson was taken to hospital by paramedics, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
On Thursday, a 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
He was scheduled to appear in court Friday.
The accused cannot be named due to a provision in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Police said three suspects remain outstanding.
- A ‘living hell’: More disturbing allegations made as QMJHL hazing lawsuit filed
- Woman accused of trying to drown 3yo Muslim child rearrested, bond set at $1M in Texas
- Suspect extradited to U.S. to face charges in murder-for-hire plot of Hardeep Nijjar associate
- Canadian dead in Ireland, Global Affairs Canada says
Comments