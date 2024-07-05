Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

14-year-old boy charged with murder in Toronto shooting: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 5, 2024 11:56 am
1 min read
Video from the scene showed police tape cordoning off a park area of an apartment complex on Falstaff Avenue, including a playground. View image in full screen
Video from the scene showed police tape cordoning off a park area of an apartment complex on Falstaff Avenue, including a playground. Global News
A 14-year-old boy is facing a first-degree murder charge after a shooting in Toronto last month that left a 20-year-old man dead.

Toronto police said that at around 11:58 p.m. on June 24, officers responded to the Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue area for a shooting.

Four suspects had exited a light-coloured SUV with guns and “several shots were fired,” police said.

The suspects then got back into the SUV and fled, police said.

Ajay Simpson View image in full screen
The victim: 20-year-old Ajay Simpson of Toronto. Handout / Toronto police
Toronto resident Ajay Simpson, 20, was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Life-saving measures were attempted and Simpson was taken to hospital by paramedics, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

On Thursday, a 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

The accused cannot be named due to a provision in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said three suspects remain outstanding.

