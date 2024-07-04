Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

20 guns, 4.5 kg of cocaine seized in Victoria police trafficking investigation

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 4, 2024 4:55 pm
1 min read
A photo of the 20 guns seized by police in Victoria. View image in full screen
A photo of the 20 guns seized by police in Victoria. VicPD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An arsenal of guns and a large amount of cocaine is now in the possession of police in Victoria.

Along with 20 guns, more than 20,000 bullets, $27,000 and 4.5 kilograms of cocaine were seized as a result of a drug trafficking investigation in B.C.’s capital.

Along with the seizure, a suspected drug trafficker was arrested on June 25 by Victoria police.

The “covert drug trafficking investigation” began in early June, police said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

After nearly a month of investigating, a search warrant was carried out at a home in Langford.

That is where the police found the suspect, drugs and guns.

“I am proud of the officers involved for their hard work and determination in this investigation,” said Victoria Police Chief Del Manak.

Story continues below advertisement

“These offenders pose a threat to the safety and wellbeing of our communities, so we will continue our efforts to prevent those that choose to engage in illegal drug trafficking, which fuels the toxic drug crisis in B.C.”

Trending Now

The suspect has been released from custody pending further investigation.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police ask for help identifying 2 men with possible West End sudden death info'
Vancouver police ask for help identifying 2 men with possible West End sudden death info
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices