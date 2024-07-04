20 guns, 4.5 kg of cocaine seized in Victoria police trafficking investigation

See more sharing options

An arsenal of guns and a large amount of cocaine is now in the possession of police in Victoria.

Along with 20 guns, more than 20,000 bullets, $27,000 and 4.5 kilograms of cocaine were seized as a result of a drug trafficking investigation in B.C.’s capital.

Along with the seizure, a suspected drug trafficker was arrested on June 25 by Victoria police.

The “covert drug trafficking investigation” began in early June, police said.

After nearly a month of investigating, a search warrant was carried out at a home in Langford.

That is where the police found the suspect, drugs and guns.

“I am proud of the officers involved for their hard work and determination in this investigation,” said Victoria Police Chief Del Manak.

“These offenders pose a threat to the safety and wellbeing of our communities, so we will continue our efforts to prevent those that choose to engage in illegal drug trafficking, which fuels the toxic drug crisis in B.C.”

The suspect has been released from custody pending further investigation.