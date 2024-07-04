Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

David Vigneault, director of Canada’s spy agency, to retire

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted July 4, 2024 4:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Foreign election interference: CSIS director says he warned about threat multiple times'
Foreign election interference: CSIS director says he warned about threat multiple times
RELATED: CSIS director says he warned about threat multiple times – Apr 12, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After seven years in the role, David Vigneault is retiring as director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS).

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced the news on X, wishing Vigneault the best in his next chapter.

“David Vigneault has spent his entire career in the service of Canadians — keeping them, and our national interests, safe from those seeking to harm them,” LeBlanc wrote.

Vigneault became the ninth director of CSIS in June 2017 after holding roles at both the Canada Border Services Agency and the Privy Council Office.

During Vigneault’s time as director of CSIS, he has faced questions about foreign interference and told the commission probing the matter that he had made stark warnings on threats publicly multiple times.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'What is the political fallout from latest foreign interference inquiry revelations?'
What is the political fallout from latest foreign interference inquiry revelations?

After assuming the role of director in 2017, he stressed that the threat of foreign interference operations was a problem for not only Canadian elections but also multiple levels of government, private business and research and development.

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Vigneault again weighed in last month on foreign interference before the House of Commons’ public safety committee over allegations that some parliamentarians had aided foreign states like China and India. At the time he suggested party leaders could disallow any of their MPs suspected of collusion from running for the party again or even expulsion from caucus.

He has also faced issues within his agency, with an annual report in May showing it dealt with 24 harassment investigations in 2023 involving staff complaints. In December of last year, he made a commitment before a town hall for all staff to create a ombudsperson position to address such issues.

Story continues below advertisement

LeBlanc did not say who would replace Vigneault as head of CSIS.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices