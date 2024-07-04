Menu

Sports

Arbitrator reinstates suspension of CFL’s Shawn Lemon ahead of August hearing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2024 3:08 pm
Former CFL all star Shawn Lemon suspended indefinitely for betting on league games
WATCH ABOVE: (From April 24, 2024) An investigation has revealed that football player Shawn Lemon bet on games while he was a member of the Calgary Stampeders. As Moses Woldu reports, that investigation has led to an indefinite suspension. – Apr 24, 2024
An arbitrator has reinstated the CFL’s indefinite suspension of Montreal Alouettes defensive lineman Shawn Lemon for gambling on sports.

The CFL said in a statement Lemon will remain suspended until after an arbitration hearing which has been rescheduled for Aug. 1-2.

The league suspended Lemon indefinitely April 24 for allegedly betting on games, including one he played in.

Lemon appealed the suspension in May, which allowed him to report to Montreal’s training camp and play with the CFL team.

Lemon has helped the defending Grey Cup champions open with a 4-0 record, registering six tackles and a sack.

Montreal Alouettes defensive end Shawn Lemon (0) celebrates a sack against Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) during the 110th CFL Grey Cup football action in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, November 19, 2023. View image in full screen
Montreal Alouettes defensive end Shawn Lemon (0) celebrates a sack against Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) during the 110th CFL Grey Cup football action in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, November 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
But with the reinstatement of Lemon’s suspension, he won’t play Saturday night when the Alouettes host the Calgary Stampeders.

The suspension came after Lemon announced his retirement, which was a surprise as he had recently signed a one-year extension with the Alouettes after helping them win the Grey Cup.

Lemon, a three-time Grey Cup champion, has appeared in 154 regular-season CFL games over 13 campaigns.

The CFL said after Lemon launched his appeal, an arbitration meeting was originally scheduled to take place Friday. But the league requested an immediate suspension after Lemon sought to adjourn the hearing to the beginning of August.

The arbitrator ruled in favour of the league that an immediate suspension until the hearing was justified and reasonable.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

