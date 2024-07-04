Menu

Economy

More carbon capture projects to be green-lit soon: federal minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 4, 2024 12:54 pm
Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, provide an update on the forecast for the 2024 wildfire season during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Thursday, May 9, 2024. View image in full screen
Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, provide an update on the forecast for the 2024 wildfire season during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Thursday, May 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says he expects between 20 and 25 commercial-scale carbon capture and storage projects to break ground in Canada within the next decade.

Wilkinson made the comments in an interview in Calgary, one week after Shell Canada announced it will go ahead with its Polaris carbon capture project in Alberta.

Shell’s decision to green-light the project came immediately after a new federal investment tax credit for carbon capture and storage received royal assent. Companies can now apply for and receive the tax credit.

Wilkinson says he expects additional companies to make positive final investment decisions on carbon capture “in the coming months.”

Wilkinson says he remains confident that the Pathways Alliance proposed carbon capture and storage network will ultimately go ahead.

If constructed, that $16.5-billion project by a group of oilsands companies would be one of the largest carbon capture and storage projects in the world.

Click to play video: 'Pathways Alliance carbon capture project won’t have ‘special pathway’: Guilbeault'
Pathways Alliance carbon capture project won’t have ‘special pathway’: Guilbeault
© 2024 The Canadian Press

