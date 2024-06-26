Menu

Economy

Shell Canada Products going ahead with carbon capture project in Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2024 11:56 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carbon capture and storage ‘is happening,’ but ‘won’t fix our climate change problem’: Guilbeault'
Carbon capture and storage ‘is happening,’ but ‘won’t fix our climate change problem’: Guilbeault
WATCH ABOVE: (From May 2, 2024) Asked whether the federal government is “giving up” on Canada’s carbon capture and storage initiative Thursday, after a $2.4 billion project in Alberta was cancelled earlier this week, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said while carbon capture and storage “is happening in Canada,” it is not the “be-all end-all.” – May 2, 2024
Shell Canada Products says it’s going ahead with its Polaris carbon capture project in Alberta.

The project is designed to capture about 650,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually from the Shell-owned Scotford refinery and chemicals complex.

Shell also says it will proceed with the Atlas Carbon Storage Hub in partnership with ATCO EnPower.

The first phase of Atlas will provide permanent underground storage for carbon dioxide by the Polaris project.

Shell is a 50-50 partner with ATCO EnPower in the Atlas Carbon Storage Hub.

Both projects are expected to begin operations toward the end of 2028.

More on Money
© 2024 The Canadian Press

