Shell Canada Products going ahead with carbon capture project in Alberta

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Shell Canada Products says it’s going ahead with its Polaris carbon capture project in Alberta.

The project is designed to capture about 650,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually from the Shell-owned Scotford refinery and chemicals complex.

Shell also says it will proceed with the Atlas Carbon Storage Hub in partnership with ATCO EnPower.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The first phase of Atlas will provide permanent underground storage for carbon dioxide by the Polaris project.

Shell is a 50-50 partner with ATCO EnPower in the Atlas Carbon Storage Hub.

Both projects are expected to begin operations toward the end of 2028.