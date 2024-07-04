Woman found dead in Edmonton’s Mill Creek Ravine was victim of homicide: police

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a woman whose body was found in Edmonton’s Mill Creek Ravine last weekend has been deemed a homicide by police.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said an autopsy completed on Wednesday confirmed the woman’s death was a homicide.

The woman has been identified as Threna Waskahat, 31. Police said they are withholding her cause of death “for investigative reasons.”

Just after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said officers were called by firefighters about a body found just north of 85th Avenue and west of the Mill Creek Ravine parking lot.

Firefighters had put out a fire in the area and found the woman’s body after.

Homicide investigators are hoping people will offer them tips as they investigate.

“(They are) asking anyone who frequents the ravine and may have noticed activity in this area to contact the police as soon as possible,” police said.

Below is a map of the area police are looking at in relation to the investigation.

View image in full screen A map of the Mill Creek Ravine area provided by the Edmonton Police Service shows where investigators are looking at in relation to the discovery of a woman’s body on June 29, 2024. Supplied by EPS

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.