Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman found dead in Edmonton’s Mill Creek Ravine was victim of homicide: police

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 4, 2024 12:34 pm
1 min read
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle is pictured outside the police department's downtown division offices in Edmonton, Alta., on April 12, 2023. View image in full screen
File photo. An Edmonton Police Service vehicle is pictured outside the police department's downtown division offices in Edmonton, Alta., on April 12, 2023. Don Denton / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The death of a woman whose body was found in Edmonton’s Mill Creek Ravine last weekend has been deemed a homicide by police.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said an autopsy completed on Wednesday confirmed the woman’s death was a homicide.

The woman has been identified as Threna Waskahat, 31. Police said they are withholding her cause of death “for investigative reasons.”

Just after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said officers were called by firefighters about a body found just north of 85th Avenue and west of the Mill Creek Ravine parking lot.

Firefighters had put out a fire in the area and found the woman’s body after.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Homicide investigators are hoping people will offer them tips as they investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

“(They are) asking anyone who frequents the ravine and may have noticed activity in this area to contact the police as soon as possible,” police said.

Below is a map of the area police are looking at in relation to the investigation.

A map of the Mill Creek Ravine area provided by the Edmonton Police Service shows where investigators are looking at in relation to the discovery of a woman's body on June 29, 2024. View image in full screen
A map of the Mill Creek Ravine area provided by the Edmonton Police Service shows where investigators are looking at in relation to the discovery of a woman’s body on June 29, 2024. Supplied by EPS
Trending Now

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police chief addresses violent 2023'
Edmonton police chief addresses violent 2023
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices