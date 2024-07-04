Video: Man accidentally sets himself on fire at suspected arson in Richmond

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains sensitive and graphic content that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Richmond RCMP investigators have released a video of two suspects behind a suspected arson.

The video shows one of the suspect’s pants ignite in flames after the two tried to light a fire in front of a business on Simpson Road.

The man, with his leg engulfed in flames, flails around, with his partner desperately trying to smack down the fire with his bare hands.

Police said on April 24, 2024, around 4:30 a.m., an alarm was triggered at the business.

Richmond Mounties found a broken window with a small fire. Police believe the fire was intentionally set just in front of the broken window.

On Wednesday, Richmond RCMP released two images of the suspects.

Investigators are hoping someone will recognize the suspects.

Police describe the first suspect as a man between 40 and 50 years old, with a medium build and slicked-back long dirty blonde hair.

He was wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt and charred beige-coloured pants.

View image in full screen Police released an image of the suspect on fire. Richmond RCMP

“Based on the nature of the fire, there’s a high probability that this suspect sustained injuries to his lower body,” said Cpl. Adriana O’Malley.

“We are asking anyone who recognizes this man or has information about this investigation to contact us.”

The second suspect is described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s, with an athletic build. He was wearing a dark balaclava, dark jogger pants with blue stripes, dark globes, a dark hoodie and Nike high-tops.

View image in full screen Richmond RCMP shared another image, showing the second suspect. RCMP

Both suspects left the area on foot. One headed north on Simpson Road and the other suspect headed east along the railroad tracks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-207-5189.