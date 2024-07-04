Woolwich man faces further charges in historical sexual assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A 52-year-old man from Woolwich, Ont., is facing more historic sexual assaults in connection with incidents that occurred over a decade ago, according to Waterloo regional police.

They say Steven Lehmann was charged on Wednesday with two additional counts of sexual assault over incidents that occurred in 2008.

He was charged in April with sexual assault and sexual exploitation in relation to an incident that occurred between 2008 and 2009.

Lehman was heavily involved in the area music scene and was one of the founders of KW Glee. He also worked as a producer and arranger, according to his LinkedIn page.

After the April charges were announced, the organization issued a statement to Global News that said Lehmann had been placed on leave of absence.

It also noted that the incidents occurred before the founding of KW Glee.