Seven-year-old child hurt in Port Coquitlam hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run that left a seven-year-old child injured in Port Coquitlam.

The collision happened just before 4 p.m. on June 23 in an alleyway north of Coquitlam Avenue near Willington Street.

The child was taken to hospital and survived.

The driver of a grey, 2016 Jeep Cherokee fled the scene. Police later located the driver and the vehicle in Coquitlam.

1:59 Questions about the justice system and hit and run drivers

The Mounties have now released video of the suspect vehicle, in the hopes that witnesses may recognize seeing it the day of the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

“Police are looking to piece together the timeline between the collision at 3:46 p.m. in the alleyway north of Coquitlam Avenue near Wellington Street in Port Coquitlam to when Police later located the driver and vehicle near Pinetree Way and Guildford Way in Coquitlam at 4:40 p.m.,” Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in a media release.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed a 2016 grey Jeep Cherokee driving between 3:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2024, to contact the Coquitlam RCMP.”

Police are recommending criminal charges in the incident.

Anyone with information or relevant video footage is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.