Crime

Seven-year-old child hurt in Port Coquitlam hit-and-run

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 3, 2024 9:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '7-year-old struck by jeep in Port Coquitlam hit-and-run'
7-year-old struck by jeep in Port Coquitlam hit-and-run
Coquitlam Mounties are looking for witnesses and video after a child was involved in a hit-and-run on Sunday. The crash happened in an alleyway north of Coquitlam Avenue near Wellington Street in Port Coquitlam.
Police are looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run that left a seven-year-old child injured in Port Coquitlam.

The collision happened just before 4 p.m. on June 23 in an alleyway north of Coquitlam Avenue near Willington Street.

The child was taken to hospital and survived.

The driver of a grey, 2016 Jeep Cherokee fled the scene. Police later located the driver and the vehicle in Coquitlam.

Click to play video: 'Questions about the justice system and hit and run drivers'
Questions about the justice system and hit and run drivers

The Mounties have now released video of the suspect vehicle, in the hopes that witnesses may recognize seeing it the day of the collision.

“Police are looking to piece together the timeline between the collision at 3:46 p.m. in the alleyway north of Coquitlam Avenue near Wellington Street in Port Coquitlam to when Police later located the driver and vehicle near Pinetree Way and Guildford Way in Coquitlam at 4:40 p.m.,” Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in a media release.

“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed a 2016 grey Jeep Cherokee driving between 3:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2024, to contact the Coquitlam RCMP.”

Police are recommending criminal charges in the incident.

Anyone with information or relevant video footage is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

