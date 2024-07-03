Roadblocks, spike belts used in arrest of fleeing suspect: B.C. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

It took time, roadblocks and a spike belt, but the Mounties finally got their man.

Police in Creston say an attempt to pull over a suspect thought to be responsible for a string of recent property crimes turned into a lengthy chase on Tuesday.

According to the RCMP, it all started when officers spotted the 37-year-old while he was driving a truck, then tried pulling him over.

Noting that he had an outstanding arrest warrant, police say the suspect didn’t stop and fled at high speed towards Highway 3, where he managed to avoid police while heading westbound towards Kootenay Pass.

“Officers in neighbouring detachments flooded the area, with roadblocks set up in various locations,” said Creston RCMP, adding that the Southeast District’s Emergency Response Team was brought in to help.

“As it was believed the suspect may attempt to hide within dense forest, a helicopter was enlisted to help.”

Police say the helicopter crew spotted the suspect’s truck, which then began travelling back towards Creston.

“With roadblocks already in place, highway traffic was stopped in both directions as spike belts were deployed,” said the RCMP.

“The suspect approached one of the roadblocks, drove over a spike belt, and continued driving a short distance before his vehicle was disabled near West Creston Road and Highway 3.”

Police say the suspect fled the truck and ran into nearby marshlands, “where, after an hours-long search, the suspect was brought into custody without further incident.”

The Creston detachment commander, Staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk, commended the group effort.

“Our officers worked cohesively, effectively, and, most importantly, in the interest of keeping the public safe,” said Buliziuk.

“We are grateful for the support of our neighbours and that of the Southeast District Emergency Response and Containment Teams. We appreciate the travelling public’s patience while we safely and methodically apprehended this suspect.”

Police say the suspect is in custody and is facing charges related to property crimes and fleeing from police.