Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Hatch recalls over 44,300 power adapters in Canada over shock hazard

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted July 3, 2024 3:40 pm
2 min read
A Rest 1st Generation sound machine from Hatch. View image in full screen
The AC power adapter sold with the Rest 1st Generation from the company Hatch was recalled on July 3, 2024. CPSC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hatch, the maker of popular electronic sleep devices, has issued a Canadian recall for about 44,350 power adapters sold with Rest 1st Generation sound machines due to the risk of shock.

The recall was published Wednesday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commitee (CPSC), which reported the plastic housing surrounding the AC power adapter can come loose when it is removed from an electrical socket. In this state, the adapter’s prongs may become exposed and can deliver an electric shock to users.

There have been 19 reports of the adapter’s plastic housing falling off, with two reports of customers who suffered a minor electrical shock.

The recalled power adapter.
The Hatch power adapter sold with the Rest 1st Generation sound machine was recalled on July 3, 2024. CPSC

Alongside the Canadian recall, about 919,400 power adapters were also recalled in the U.S.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News reached out to Health Canada for comment on the recall notice but has yet to receive a response.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Consumers have been advised to immediately stop their use of the power adapters purchased with the Rest 1st Generation device.

Those affected by the recall have been asked to contact Hatch for a free replacement power adapter. The company said customers should unplug the AC power adapter, cut the cord and take a photo showing the cord’s model number. The photo should then be emailed to Hatch via their website with the buyer’s name and mailing address.

Trending Now

Power adapters affected by the recall have the model number CYAP05 050100U.

The Rest 1st Generation sound machines could be purchased directly from the company online, on Amazon, at BestBuy, Walmart and other similar retailers.

Hatch, formerly Hatch Baby, was featured on the popular TV show Shark Tank in 2016. Founders Ann and Davis Weiss advertised the company’s since-discontinued smart diaper changing pad that could weigh a baby and display how much an infant is feeding. The Hatch founders struck a deal with investor and shark Chris Sacca.

In the years since, Hatch has pivoted their business model to focus primarily on sound machines and related accessories.

Click to play video: 'Ford recalls 645,000 F-150 pickup trucks across North America'
Ford recalls 645,000 F-150 pickup trucks across North America
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices