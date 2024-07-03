Hatch recalls over 44,300 power adapters in Canada over shock hazard

Send this page to someone via email

Hatch, the maker of popular electronic sleep devices, has issued a Canadian recall for about 44,350 power adapters sold with Rest 1st Generation sound machines due to the risk of shock.

The recall was published Wednesday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commitee (CPSC), which reported the plastic housing surrounding the AC power adapter can come loose when it is removed from an electrical socket. In this state, the adapter’s prongs may become exposed and can deliver an electric shock to users.

There have been 19 reports of the adapter’s plastic housing falling off, with two reports of customers who suffered a minor electrical shock.

The Hatch power adapter sold with the Rest 1st Generation sound machine was recalled on July 3, 2024. CPSC

Alongside the Canadian recall, about 919,400 power adapters were also recalled in the U.S.

Global News reached out to Health Canada for comment on the recall notice but has yet to receive a response.

Consumers have been advised to immediately stop their use of the power adapters purchased with the Rest 1st Generation device.

Those affected by the recall have been asked to contact Hatch for a free replacement power adapter. The company said customers should unplug the AC power adapter, cut the cord and take a photo showing the cord’s model number. The photo should then be emailed to Hatch via their website with the buyer’s name and mailing address.

Power adapters affected by the recall have the model number CYAP05 050100U.

The Rest 1st Generation sound machines could be purchased directly from the company online, on Amazon, at BestBuy, Walmart and other similar retailers.

Hatch, formerly Hatch Baby, was featured on the popular TV show Shark Tank in 2016. Founders Ann and Davis Weiss advertised the company’s since-discontinued smart diaper changing pad that could weigh a baby and display how much an infant is feeding. The Hatch founders struck a deal with investor and shark Chris Sacca.

In the years since, Hatch has pivoted their business model to focus primarily on sound machines and related accessories.