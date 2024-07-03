Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Downtown Kelowna Association hopes large Canada Day crowds return for rest of summer

By Doyle Potenteau & Ben Low-On Global News
Posted July 3, 2024 2:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Officials say Canada Day was a success in Kelowna'
Officials say Canada Day was a success in Kelowna
If this long weekend is any indication, there is hope for optimism for a decent tourism season. Tourism operators in Kelowna report a busy and steady long weekend as visitors packed the downtown core starting Friday and culminating with Canada Day festivities on Monday. As Ben Low-On reports, even the rain didn't dampen spirits.
It was a busy long weekend in the Central Okanagan.

That’s what local tourism operators are saying in the wake of Canada Day, which once again drew thousands to Kelowna’s downtown core and the walkways along Okanagan Lake.

Further, Monday’s rain didn’t stop anyone from coming out and enjoying the festivities.

“We’ve never seen so many people in these areas,” said Krystal Wittmer of Okanagan Parasail.

Click to play video: 'B.C. Canada Day celebrations'
B.C. Canada Day celebrations

The executive director of Kelowna’s downtown association, Mark Burley, echoed that comment, saying downtown was tripping over people.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is great for business in downtown Kelowna,” he added.

Tracking attendees can be a difficult process, but many businesses noted a significant increase in sales compared with the same weekend last year.

“(There were) maybe 25 per cent more people parasailing this long weekend versus last year,” Wittmer said. “This is great.”

“The crowds were so packed here. Person to person on the sidewalk, people could barely walk,” said Nicholas Jobs of Fortune Creek.

“But there were a lot of people trying samples and checking the store out.”

The Downtown Kelowna Association said it was pleased to see large crowds, and is hopeful other events this summer will see a repeat.

“Whenever we put on a large event, like Canada Day or the Block Party coming up on July 20 or the Show and Shine in August, it brings foot traffic down,” Burley said, “which is good news for all our businesses.”

 

