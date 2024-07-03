Downtown Kelowna Association hopes large Canada Day crowds return for rest of summer

Send this page to someone via email

It was a busy long weekend in the Central Okanagan.

That’s what local tourism operators are saying in the wake of Canada Day, which once again drew thousands to Kelowna’s downtown core and the walkways along Okanagan Lake.

Further, Monday’s rain didn’t stop anyone from coming out and enjoying the festivities.

“We’ve never seen so many people in these areas,” said Krystal Wittmer of Okanagan Parasail.

3:07 B.C. Canada Day celebrations

The executive director of Kelowna’s downtown association, Mark Burley, echoed that comment, saying downtown was tripping over people.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is great for business in downtown Kelowna,” he added.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Tracking attendees can be a difficult process, but many businesses noted a significant increase in sales compared with the same weekend last year.

“(There were) maybe 25 per cent more people parasailing this long weekend versus last year,” Wittmer said. “This is great.”

“The crowds were so packed here. Person to person on the sidewalk, people could barely walk,” said Nicholas Jobs of Fortune Creek.

“But there were a lot of people trying samples and checking the store out.”

The Downtown Kelowna Association said it was pleased to see large crowds, and is hopeful other events this summer will see a repeat.

“Whenever we put on a large event, like Canada Day or the Block Party coming up on July 20 or the Show and Shine in August, it brings foot traffic down,” Burley said, “which is good news for all our businesses.”