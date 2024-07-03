Downtown Kelowna Association hopes large Canada Day crowds return for rest of summer

It was a busy long weekend in the Central Okanagan.
That’s what local tourism operators are saying in the wake of Canada Day, which once again drew thousands to Kelowna’s downtown core and the walkways along Okanagan Lake.
Further, Monday’s rain didn’t stop anyone from coming out and enjoying the festivities.
“We’ve never seen so many people in these areas,” said Krystal Wittmer of Okanagan Parasail.
The executive director of Kelowna’s downtown association, Mark Burley, echoed that comment, saying downtown was tripping over people.
“This is great for business in downtown Kelowna,” he added.
Tracking attendees can be a difficult process, but many businesses noted a significant increase in sales compared with the same weekend last year.
“(There were) maybe 25 per cent more people parasailing this long weekend versus last year,” Wittmer said. “This is great.”
“The crowds were so packed here. Person to person on the sidewalk, people could barely walk,” said Nicholas Jobs of Fortune Creek.
“But there were a lot of people trying samples and checking the store out.”
The Downtown Kelowna Association said it was pleased to see large crowds, and is hopeful other events this summer will see a repeat.
“Whenever we put on a large event, like Canada Day or the Block Party coming up on July 20 or the Show and Shine in August, it brings foot traffic down,” Burley said, “which is good news for all our businesses.”
- Is Hurricane Beryl a sign of the ‘threat’ to come for Atlantic Canada?
- Trudeau says ‘lots of conversations’ ongoing after shock byelection loss
- Andy Fillmore, outgoing Liberal MP, officially running for mayor of Halifax
- Winnipeg family opts to drive home from California after WestJet flight grounded
Comments