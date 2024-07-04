Get ready to melt: Sizzling heat in Okanagan forecast

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan forecast will see temperatures surge into the upper 20s or low 30s on Thursday, under brilliant sunny skies.

The mercury will then rise into the low 30s on Friday as the first workweek of July finishes under yet more sun.

Pure blue skies and sunshine will dominate the weekend under a major ridge of high pressure.

Daytime highs will jump from the low-to-mid 30s on Saturday to the mid-30s on Sunday.

Afternoon highs will surge into the upper 30s to start next week as that big, broad ridge of high pressure strengthens. This will keep skies sunny, and hot air is expected through the second week of July.

Parts of the South Okanagan are expected to climb into the low 40s early next week.

When it comes to extreme heat, be cautious: Spend time in cool, air-conditioned spaces, drink plenty of water, and avoid being outside during the heat of the day.

View image in full screen Temperatures skyrocket into the upper 30s next week. SkyTracker Weather

