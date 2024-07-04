Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Get ready to melt: Sizzling heat in Okanagan forecast

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted July 4, 2024 2:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global Okanagan News at 5: July 3, 2024'
Global Okanagan News at 5: July 3, 2024
Top stories from around the Okanagan on July 3, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Okanagan forecast will see temperatures surge into the upper 20s or low 30s on Thursday, under brilliant sunny skies.

The mercury will then rise into the low 30s on Friday as the first workweek of July finishes under yet more sun.

Pure blue skies and sunshine will dominate the weekend under a major ridge of high pressure.

Daytime highs will jump from the low-to-mid 30s on Saturday to the mid-30s on Sunday.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Afternoon highs will surge into the upper 30s to start next week as that big, broad ridge of high pressure strengthens. This will keep skies sunny, and hot air is expected through the second week of July.

Parts of the South Okanagan are expected to climb into the low 40s early next week.

Story continues below advertisement

When it comes to extreme heat, be cautious: Spend time in cool, air-conditioned spaces, drink plenty of water, and avoid being outside during the heat of the day.

Trending Now
Temperatures skyrocket into the upper 30s next week. View image in full screen
Temperatures skyrocket into the upper 30s next week. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices