Feds announce $39M to help Alberta communities transition from coal-powered energy

The federal government has committed $39 million to 10 projects in Alberta to help support communities transition away from coal-powered energy.

At a news conference in Wabamaun, Alta., Wednesday morning, PrairiesCan Minister Dan Vandal said $29.9 million will go to projects in Parkland County, where three coal-fired power plants have transitioned to natural gas.

“In the phaseout of the coal transition, there were 800 jobs that were lost,” Parkland County Mayor Allan Gamble said. “However, we’re replacing those at a very high rate. We expect to fully replace those and more.”

Vandal said the federal government’s investment “will help support the efforts of coal-transitioning communities to upgrade infrastructure, to attract new investment and to create jobs.”

“As we shift away from coal-fired power, to protect our climate and create a sustainable robust economy, we must invest in communities impacted by the transition to ensure they are not left behind,” the minister said.

“We know this kind of change is simply not easy.”

Of the money allocated to Parkland County, $17.5 million will be used to upgrade the Wabamun wastewater facility and redevelop the existing public waterfront park in the community west of Edmonton.

Vandal said $12.4 million will go towards upgrading key intersections on Highway 16A.

Gamble said the intersection work will help improve access to Acheson. He said improvements are underway along Highway 16A at Spruce Valley Road and at Pinchback/Bevington Road.

He said the intersection improvements are underway and will “open up 2,600 acres of developable, commercial property for Parkland County.”

Upgrades to the wastewater facility will address the current capacity and operational challenges, according to the mayor, while allowing for long-term system improvements and future community growth.

Gamble said improvements to the waterfront will include upgrades to the splash park, beach expansion, seating areas and shade structures.

The mayor hopes all of these improvements will help boost tourism, encourage further investment in the region and create new jobs.

“These improvements will provide new and enhanced public amenities for residents, support economic transition and encourage future growth and diversification of our local economy,” Gamble said.

The money is coming from the Canada Coal Transition Initiative (CCTI) and Canada Coal Transition Initiative-Infrastructure Fund (CCTI-IF).

The Village of Forestburg will receive $313,000 to develop land and underground utilities for the proposed Jeanne Lougheed Historic Park and to the Flagstaff County border to support a proposed industrial park.

Dwight Dibben, the CAO for the Village of Forestburg, said while the conversion to natural gas was welcomed, the transition away from coal-fired power in the community was devastating. He said over 500 jobs were lost at the power plant and the Paintearth Mine.

“We didn’t lose the power plant but now that’s only about 60 to 70 jobs. So when you take a look at that net impact, that’s a huge hit to our community and the surrounding region,” Dibben said.

“Retraining efforts did happen, and that’s great for the families affected but unfortunately, that meant that they had to leave to find work. And they left and they took their children with them.”

Dibben said the past few years have been a long haul, but with the help of council on economic development, the community southeast of Edmonton is seeing growth.

“Now we’re in a state where we’re looking at trying to put in place the needed attraction to bring in new industry, new economy.”

Dibben admits having the funding a bit sooner would have been helpful.

“Like with everything, and having worked in government myself, there’s hoops you have to go through and different aspects. So it’s been a bit of a road from 2017 to today, but we’re thankful that after all that work and the back and forth that the federal government has come forward with some badly needed infrastructure help.”

The Paul First Nation will receive $850,000 for a transition, training and employment centre for entrepreneurship training and business support.

The Town of Castor will receive $891,000 to reconstruct and convert a campground area into a year-round, multi-purpose venue.

The Town of Coronation will receive $891,000 to renovate and retrofit two building into business incubator and accelerator centres intended to offer business supports and programming.

“The projects today have significant environmental and economic benefits including supporting more than 680 jobs,” Vandal said. “They will help Alberta communities capitalize on infrastructure investments and economic diversification as they transition from coal fire electricity generations.”

Vandal said the goal is to get the money flowing to communities as soon as possible.