Death over weekend deemed Regina’s 3rd homicide of the year

Send this page to someone via email

A death over the long weekend has been deemed Regina’s third homicide of the year.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to a call for service on Saturday evening on the 1900 block of McIntyre Street.

Police said the victim sustained apparent gunshot wounds shortly after 10:15 p.m. and died despite attempts at life-saving measures by police and EMS.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Officers secured the immediate area and requested the additional resources of the Regina Police Service Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification units, as well as the Coroner,” police said in a release.

Police stated the victim was a 25-year-old Regina man, whose name will not be released at this time. The victim’s next of kin have since been notified, police added.

This incident is still under investigation and police are asking anyone with information that could be of assistance to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.