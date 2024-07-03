Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Death over weekend deemed Regina’s 3rd homicide of the year

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 3, 2024 11:12 am
1 min read
Montreal May Day protest View image in full screen
The Regina Police Service and the Saskatchewan Corners Service deemed a death over the long weekend the city's third homicide of the year. Getty Images via gorodenkoff
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A death over the long weekend has been deemed Regina’s third homicide of the year.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to a call for service on Saturday evening on the 1900 block of McIntyre Street.

Police said the victim sustained apparent gunshot wounds shortly after 10:15 p.m. and died despite attempts at life-saving measures by police and EMS.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Officers secured the immediate area and requested the additional resources of the Regina Police Service Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification units, as well as the Coroner,” police said in a release.

Trending Now

Police stated the victim was a 25-year-old Regina man, whose name will not be released at this time. The victim’s next of kin have since been notified, police added.

This incident is still under investigation and police are asking anyone with information that could be of assistance to contact the RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices