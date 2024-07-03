Suspect’s pants catch on fire during suspected Richmond arson

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond RCMP investigators shared an image early Wednesday that appears to show two suspects in an arson case — including one whose pants are on fire.

Police said on April 24, 2024, around 4:30 a.m., an alarm was triggered at a business.

Richmond Mounties found a broken window with a small fire. Police believe the fire was intentionally set just in front of the broken window, located on Simpson Road.

When the CCTV video was reviewed, two men wearing masks were seen outside the business. Police believe the men smashed the window and also lit an object on fire.

During the “lighting of an object” one of the suspect’s pants caught fire and his mask came off.

Police released an image of the suspect on fire.

“Despite efforts of both the suspects, the pants continued to burn,” Richmond RCMP staff said in a release.

Police describe the first suspect as a man between 40 and 50 years old, with a medium build and slicked-back long dirty blonde hair.

He was wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt and charred beige-coloured pants.

“Based on the nature of the fire, there’s a high probability that this suspect sustained injuries to his lower body,” said Cpl. Adriana O’Malley.

“We are asking anyone who recognizes this man or has information about this investigation to contact us.”

The second suspect is described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s, with an athletic build. He was wearing a dark balaclava, dark jogger pants with blue stripes, dark globes, a dark hoodie and Nike high-tops.

Richmond RCMP shared another image, showing the second suspect.

Both suspects left the area on foot. One headed north on Simpson Road and the other suspect headed east along the railroad tracks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-207-5189.