Smith, Nenshi saddle up to flip pancakes at Calgary Stampede

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and new NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi are aiming to flip pancakes, and a few votes, at the upcoming Calgary Stampede.

The 10-day rodeo event draws hundreds of thousands of visitors and is a summer staple for politicians looking to woo supporters.

Smith is set to perform the perennial political duty at a Monday morning pancake breakfast.

Meanwhile, Nenshi is set to attend three pancake breakfasts across the city during the Stampede.

The former Calgary mayor says he’ll “bring the syrup” to the Opposition NDP caucus events, starting with a breakfast at a south Calgary community hall on Sunday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also been a mainstay Stampede visitor and pancake flipper, but his office says he won’t be attending this year.